Good Hope’s brilliant season came to an end Wednesday afternoon after can off shooting night led to a 46-38 loss to No. 1 Deshler. Deshler opened the game with several quick points in transition to build an early 12-5 lead, but Good Hope was able to respond with threes by Heather Tetro and Ivey Mattox (her second of the quarter). Good Hope was able to bring Deshler’s lead to just to to close the period, 13-11.

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO