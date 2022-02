A few days after the DC Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) released the city’s annual comprehensive financial audit, the agency’s spokesperson sent out a one-page announcement celebrating the fact that the District had received a B rating in fiscal management and was heralded as one of the top five of 75 cities whose financial status was surveyed and assessed. That grade — enough to place the city among “Sunshine Cities” — came from Truth in Accounting (TIA), an organization that “promotes fiscal conservatism.”

