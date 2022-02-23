ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF grad Bettcher added to Bengals coaching staff

By Glenn Marini
 1 day ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Former St. Francis player and coach James Bettcher is joining the reigning AFC champs, as Bettcher has been named the secondary/cornerbacks coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bettcher spent last season as an assistant coach on the defensive side of the ball for the 49ers.

Prior to that he had stints as the defensive coordinator for both the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

A native of LaVille, Indiana, Bettcher was an NAIA All-American as a player for USF then began his coaching career on coach Kevin Donley’s staff as a special team coordinator and defensive line coach in 2004.

