Dunkin’ adds news drinks, toast options to spring menu

A pizza most people would have to be high to eat moves a little closer to serving that market with a new limited-time offer. Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report and rival Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report fill two niches in the pizza world — both are cheap and really easy to get delivered. The second niche is that both keep pretty late hours catering to people willing to eat a pizza after midnight. That's a group that includes late-shift workers, college students, people making very poor decisions, the drunk, and, of course, the high.
