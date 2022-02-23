ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Whitmer signs bipartisan bills aimed at lowering drug costs, improving transparency

By Laina G. Stebbins
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 1 day ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer brought a bill signing to a Lansing-area Meijer on Wednesday, signing prescription-related legislation into law while flanked by bipartisan lawmakers and Meijer pharmacy staff.

The bills — House Bills 4348 , 4351 and 4352 — aim to lower prescription drug costs, ensure transparency about pharmaceutical treatment options and hold pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) accountable.

The package came together with bipartisan support in the Legislature.

“Some people travel across the border to Canada to get their prescription drugs — and some cry when they refill their medication, knowing that the prescription drugs are saving their life, but the cost is killing them,” Whitmer said Wednesday at the West Saginaw Highway Meijer.

HB 4348 is sponsored by state Rep. Julie Calley (R-Portland). It requires PBMs operating in Michigan to be licensed and regulated by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), and prevents them from engaging in certain practices that drive up drug costs.

PBMs are companies that negotiate with drug manufacturers and pharmacies to manage prescription drug benefits and control drug spending. A pharmacy benefit manager plays a significant role in determining medication costs and patients’ access to those drugs.

The new legislation “reigns in a number of nefarious ways PBMs have started to create more revenue,” Calley said Wednesday.

“… Many states started reigning in the role of PBMs years ago; Michiganders have literally been paying the price. That stops now.”

Calley added that the bills signed into law make Michigan “one of the most assertive in the nation” on regulating prescription drug costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViuwI_0eN2loCq00

HB 4351 , sponsored by state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit), provides more transparency for consumers about the real cost of prescriptions.

A contract between a pharmacy and a PBM “must not prohibit the pharmacy from disclosing the current selling price of a drug,” the new law states.

PBMs are also prohibited from discriminating against 340B Program entities that provide discounted drugs to Medicaid patients, and from discriminating against pharmacies solely because the carrier does not have a vested financial interest in the pharmacy.

Whitmer said this will “ensure Michiganders have access to all the information about the backend cost and profit of their prescription medication.”

Finally, HB 4352 — introduced by state Rep. Sue Allor (R-Wolverine) — requires notices to be displayed that spell out consumers’ rights to know about and purchase drugs at their selling price or comparative current selling price. It also prohibits pharmacies from entering into a contract with PBMs that violate HB 4351, prohibits disclosure of drug prices and comparative selling prices of generic and brand name drugs or interferes with a patient’s right to receive an eligible drug from a 340B entity.

“As we gather here at Meijer, I’m especially reminded that many Michigan residents, our seniors and our most vulnerable have to choose between food and their critical medications,” said state Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp.).

Witwer said rising prescription drug costs are one of the top issues she hears about from constituents.

All three bills stem from recommendations by Whitmer’s Prescription Drug Task Force, which she created by executive order in February 2020. Whitmer said there is more work to do on the subject and noted that she looks forward to enacting more of their policy recommendations by working with legislators across the aisle.

The post Whitmer signs bipartisan bills aimed at lowering drug costs, improving transparency appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 1

Related
Michigan Advance

Whitmer hits back at $2.5B GOP tax cut that would undermine her budget plan

Promoting her recent budget proposal before a crowd at Lansing Community College Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer characterized the $2.5 billion tax cut passed by the GOP-controlled Senate this week as “not sustainable.” Whitmer last week proposed a $74 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget plan that would encompass funding increases for education, infrastructure and more. […] The post Whitmer hits back at $2.5B GOP tax cut that would undermine her budget plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

GOP attorney general hopefuls seek to overturn landmark contraception law, want election ‘audit’

It may have been the last question of last week’s debate for the three men seeking the GOP nomination for Michigan attorney general, but the inquiry seeking their stances on a 1965 Supreme Court ruling has garnered the most attention.  The question concerned the high court’s decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, a landmark decision that […] The post GOP attorney general hopefuls seek to overturn landmark contraception law, want election ‘audit’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

With all Michigan counties dropping mask mandates, schools have decisions to make

Every county in the state is set to drop mask mandates for schools in Michigan and school districts are rolling back their own masking policies in response.  Wayne County was the last of Michigan’s 83 counties to hold on to its mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic, but announced Friday it will be lifted by […] The post With all Michigan counties dropping mask mandates, schools have decisions to make appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Governor Whitmer launching statewide tour to repeal the retirement tax in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is kicking off a series of roundtable discussions about her proposal to repeal the retirement tax in Bay City this afternoon. Whitmer is scheduled to meet with local retirees and Jason Vanbocxlaer, president of UAW Local 362, at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, to hear how her plan to repeal the tax will directly benefit them, according to a media advisory about the launch of her statewide tour.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Allor
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generic Drugs#Prescription Drugs#Meijer Pharmacy#House#Legislature#Difs#Pbms#Michiganders
Missouri Independent

After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots

A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […] The post After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

972
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy