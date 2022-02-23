Calls of favoritism push Binghamton to change syllabus

Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) has suspended a sorority that allegedly mocked the traditions of Zeta Phi Beta, a Black sorority.SCSU president Joe Bertolino said in a statement on Tuesday that a sorority, Omega Zeta Pi, was suspended immediately, pending an independent investigation, WVIT-TV reported. Zeta Phi Beta and social media users had called for the action to be taken after a video of the alleged mockery surfaced on social media, including on TikTok. Kahlil Greene, who is well known for making educational videos, called out the footage in a now viral TikTok that explained the significance of the Zeta...
