Calls of favoritism push Binghamton to change syllabus

 1 day ago

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Online backlash has prompted Binghamton University to change the syllabus for a sociology course after critics said that the course was favoring minorities over white men....

Fox News

Texas professor sues university after being punished for saying music theory isn't racist

A professor at the University of North Texas is suing the school for punishing him after he pushed back against the idea that music theory is a function of White supremacy. The lawsuit, first reported by Campus Reform, claims that the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of professor Timothy Jackson were violated by the school when they removed him from the academic journal he co-founded after he published several articles that students and faculty deemed "racist."
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Conservative Colleges In America

College campuses have long been a hotbed of fierce political debate in the U.S., as young adults come across new ideas and viewpoints while attending school. Amid an increasingly polarized American political climate, 73% of Republicans and those who lean conservative believe higher education is going in the wrong direction, according to a Pew Research […]
COLLEGES
The Independent

Teachers to be ordered to avoid political bias in classrooms

Teachers are to be subjected to new controls governing the presentation of political content in the classroom, after a row over primary-age children being asked to write letters about the Partygate scandal.Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he will bring forward new guidelines this week to ensure that the discussion of politics in lessons is “balanced”.He said that schools should not be encouraging pupils to “pin their colours to a political mast”.There was no immediate detail available from the Department for Education on the content of the new guidelines.But Mr Zahawi highlighted contentious issues like racism, the legacy of the British...
WORLD
World Economic Forum

What is critical race theory?

Critical race theory “tells a story about institutionalized racial disadvantage and systemic racial inequality." It examines how the legacy of slavery and segregation in the US is embedded in modern-day legal systems and policies. There is a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle inequality...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Schools are failing Black students, says footballer amid calls for diverse curriculum

Footballer Troy Deeney has written an open letter to the Government and launched a petition calling for the history and experiences of Black, Asian and ethnic minorities to be made mandatory in the national curriculum.The Birmingham City captain believes the current curriculum is failing children from ethnic minorities, and commissioned a YouGov survey which found the majority of British teachers think the school system has a racial bias and only 12 per cent said they feel empowered to teach diverse topics.The father-of-four’s open letter to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi included details of his own struggles in school where he was...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Sorority suspended over ‘offensive’ video mocking Black sorority hand signals

Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) has suspended a sorority that allegedly mocked the traditions of Zeta Phi Beta, a Black sorority.SCSU president Joe Bertolino said in a statement on Tuesday that a sorority, Omega Zeta Pi, was suspended immediately, pending an independent investigation, WVIT-TV reported. Zeta Phi Beta and social media users had called for the action to be taken after a video of the alleged mockery surfaced on social media, including on TikTok. Kahlil Greene, who is well known for making educational videos, called out the footage in a now viral TikTok that explained the significance of the Zeta...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WGME

Restoring tribal sovereignty: Native Americans in Maine push for change

Native American tribes want Maine to give back rights they say they've lost since 1980. The Maine Legislature's Judiciary Committee heard hours of testimony about changing Maine’s Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980. The bill recommends that all Wabanaki Tribes be federally recognized and treated the same as other...
MAINE STATE

