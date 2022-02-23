ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wanted by the FBI: High School Students for the Teen Academy

KULR8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation:. The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office invites all interested students enrolled in accredited high schools in Utah, Idaho, and Montana to apply to attend the Teen Academy, which will be held virtually April 11-14, 2022 from 4p.m. to 6p.m.each day....

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Enterprise High School student tackled by administrator

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A video circulating on Facebook shows an Enterprise High School administrator tackling a student to the ground and restraining her for nearly a minute. The student is 11th-grader Gwen Smith, and her mother spoke on her daughter’s behalf. “The video was the culmination of the events of what occurred over the […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Domestic Terrorism#High School Students#The Teen Academy#The Fbi Teen Academy#Fbi Swat
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

After Federal Judge Shreds Plea Deal, Ahmaud Arbery’s Convicted Murderers Will Press Their Luck at Civil Rights Trial

Days after a federal judge torpedoed an agreement with prosecutors amid outcry from Ahmaud Arbery’s family, the father and son convicted of the 25-year-old Black man’s murder backed off from guilty pleas conceding that their crimes were racially motivated. Both will now press ahead with a trial scheduled to begin next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy