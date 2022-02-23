ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago PD’: Here’s Why Laila Davis Looked Familiar

By Megan Molseed
 1 day ago
Chicago PD fans know that Officer Kevin Atwater has certainly had a tough time this season. However, the officer has certainly faced complicated issues in the past, as well. One of these moments came in the Chicago PD sixth season episode titled Black and Blue.

Helping Hawkins in his investigation in this season six episode is a former dealer who goes by the name, Laila Davis. Davis is portrayed by Milauna Jemai Jackson. In this episode, Jackson’s Davis helps Attwater as he tracks down the main subject in a murder case.

Jackson’s character also saves Attwater’s life. The intensity of events eventually leads to a brief and complicated romantic encounter between the PD officer and the former dealer. Jackson’s role is certainly a standout among the One Chicago universe. However, her face is also very recognizable outside of her Chicago PD role. But, where is it that we have seen this actress before?

Jackson Has An Impressive Career In Front of the Camera

Milauna Jemai Jackson has only been a part of the acting scene since the early 2000s. However, in that time, the actress has amassed quite the resume; landing a variety of roles in some of our favorite television shows.

Jackson first found a variety of brief appearances in popular shows such as Cold Case and Dexter. However, her first major role came when she portrayed Cydelle “Cyd” Glass in the ABC Family detective series Lincoln Heights.

Next, Jackson moved on to film, starring in Blood Done Sign my Name in 2010. In this film, Jackson portrays Willie May Marrow the grief-stricken wife of Henry Marrow a black Vietnam veteran who was brutally murdered in 1970. Jackson’s performance in the film was widely acclaimed. Many experts noted that the role highlighted her talents and range of acting ability.

Next, Jackson took on the role of DEA SA Kim Martinez in the Cinemax original series, Strike Back. A series that also stars Law & Order: SVU’s Philip Winchester.

Later, Jackson found a role in the 2015 NBC drama Aquarius. This was followed by a run on ABC’s hit mystery drama series, How To Get Away With Murder. This role is possibly the actress’s most memorable to date. In the hit series, Jackson portrays ADA Renee Atwood.

Jackson’s Atwood was introduced in the show’s third season. Atwood portrayed the main antagonist going up against Viola Davis’s Annalise Keating and her defense team. A long-held personal grudge has led to a tense relationship between the two. Of course, these tensions are magnified as the two women face each other in the courtroom during a major murder trial.

Since her cameo on Chicago PD, Milauna Jemai Jackson returned to the big screen starring in the 2019 Spike Lee film American Skin.

Viola Davis
Philip Winchester
Spike Lee
