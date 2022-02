Dying Light 2 players have slowly but surely been getting bits of DLC over time since the game released, and now, you can claim the latest DLC in full now that all of its parts have been given away. That DLC is the Ronin pack, a set of equipment which was divided up into three different parts including two cosmetics and a weapon. Best of all, the DLC is free, so all you have to do to make it yours is download it.

