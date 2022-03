Critical Role will air a special Elden Ring-themed one-shot next week. Today, Critical Role announced that Bandai Namco had sponsored a one-shot inspired by the upcoming action-RPG game Elden Ring. Matthew Mercer will serve as the DM, with regular Critical Role cast members Marisha Ray and Sam Riegel joined by special guests Krystina Arielle, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Alexander Ward. Mulligan is a cast member and regular DM of Dimension 20, while Ward and Arielle are both TTRPG Let's Play veterans with multiple credits to their name. Ward is a cast member of the popular Vampire: The Masquerade series LA By Night, while Arielle has appeared on past Critical Role one-shots and is the host of the weekly Star Wars: The High Republic show.

