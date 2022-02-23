ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spreading awareness of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Cover picture for the articleApproximately between 1 in 200 and 1 in 500 people in the general population live with a particular heart disease called Hypertrophic...

WYTV.com

Warren students use paint to spread awareness for heart health

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Various art students from Warren G. Harding High School are using paint to spread awareness for American Heart Month. “We are doing all kinds of artwork based around hearts, fitness and promoting healthy well-being,” said sophomore Nicolas Fabian. Fabian is a student in Ms....
WARREN, OH
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Sun

Signs of atrial fibrillation - and how to treat it

Palpitations of the heart or uncomfortable sensations in the chest can be distressing. Thoughts of heart attack may come to mind, and that anxiety can only exacerbate the situation. While heart attack might be the first thing people think of when experiencing chest discomfort, atrial fibrillation may be to blame for such feelings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Medical News Today

What is fluid restriction for heart failure?

Heart failure means that a person’s heart is unable to pump blood around their body properly. Heart failure can reduce liver and kidney function and cause fluid to build up in the organs. As a result, a person with heart failure may need to limit their fluid intake to reduce strain on the heart and other organs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Austin

Fight against COVID-19 'no longer the public's problem,' says doctor

WASHINGTON (TND) — As states take matters into their own hands and roll back mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make some adjustments of their own as the country moves forward. “The CDC indicated last week that their guidance is going to change...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

What Is Congestive Heart Failure, Exactly?

Even though congestive heart failure is a commonly used term, the details can get a bit confusing when you really dig into what it means. That’s because “congestive heart failure” isn’t a separate condition from “heart failure,” Dana Weisshaar, M.D., a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara, California, ​​tells SELF. Rather, the term is used to describe a type of heart failure that results in fluid retention, or congestion, throughout the body. Oftentimes, heart failure causes fluid buildup, which is responsible for many of its hallmark symptoms. And this can have serious consequences—90% of people who are hospitalized due to heart failure are admitted because of the symptoms resulting from congestion, research shows.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

