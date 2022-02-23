‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Celebrates ‘Job Well Done’ in New Post

The commercial fishing life is deeply meaningful for those who embark on that path. However, it’s certainly not easy. And it takes a strong mentality to get the job done. No one knows this better than Josh Harris of “Deadliest Catch.” He recently shared a picture of just how demanding that job is.

In a recent post on Instagram, Harris shared a photo of himself completely wiped out on the couch after a fishing trip. He captioned the photo, “Job well done.”

The post comes after a number of other photos the “Deadliest Catch” star shared while out at sea. As a captain on the Cornelia Marie, Harris is tasked with overseeing a crew and planning the fishing routes.

Depending on the location and weather, the number of king crab in any given spot varies. And every fishing captain knows they’re taking a risk when setting out on the Bering Sea. Harris runs the fishing vessel with co-captain Casey McManus. However, the job is exhausting nonetheless.

The two take their job extremely seriously. They have to – they’re spending days at sea with an entire crew they must keep safe. Between the harsh and icy weather and the heavy machinery, any number of things could go wrong.

Further, the seasoned captain, Keith Colburn, respects Harris for the work he’s doing – but says he didn’t always take his job as seriously as he should have been.

“Well, Josh has always been a huge part of the show ever since Phil [Capt. Phil Harris] passed away without question. And a lot of it’s just been Josh’s learning curve. I mean, he [Josh] didn’t take it serious. He wasn’t even closely professional, in any manner whatsoever. The last few years he’s finally turned the corner, and he has started to do that,” Colburn says.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star’s Findings Lead to Spinoff Series

And luckily things are working out well for the “Deadliest Catch” star. He even has a new gig in “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.” The spinoff happened by accident, which Harris explained. Producers from the show wanted to follow him to Hawaii after he found an old fishing map. The map belonged to his father and Harris wanted to chase down the spots. Thus “Bloodline” was born.

Harris broke down how it all happened.

“…we’re getting on an airplane and we’re going to Hawaii. We’re really doing it. They were already filming us doing the boat stuff. So they’re like, ‘well, we’ll, we’ll tag along to this. This sounds interesting.’ And they [Discovery] do a full blown show! We didn’t anticipate that we were going to shoot for this, it just kind of happened. I’ll say that there’s talks about still going back and doing another round [of Bloodline],” Harris said.