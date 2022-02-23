Chevy Chase Sells Brooklyn Condo for a Massive Sum

Emily Evelyn Chase, the youngest daughter of actor Chevy Chase, just sold her swanky Brooklyn pad for almost 10 percent more than she (and Dad) paid for it in 2018.

The Chase family received the full asking price of $989,000 for the Park slope apartment at Park Place, New York Post reports. In 2018, the pair bought the condo for $912,000 as a place for Emily to live closer to her work at the Audubon Society. When COVID hit, however, Emily packed up her things and decided to move back in with her folks in Westchester. Now in a post-pandemic world where many people work remote, Emily no longer needs the condo.

Chevy congratulated his daughter, her listing broker Steven Marvin of Serhant, and his lawyer Jonathan Movtady on his Instagram account: “Congratulations to my daughter, @em_chases on the sale of her apartment! Special thanks to: @stevemarvin and @jonnymov @serhant.”

Chase got to hang out with her famous father before selling the condo

Emily said the last two years have been a lot of fun. But she also said that living with Mom and Dad after a certain age can bring on its own challenges, as well.

“Moving back in with my parents in my 30s was quite an experiment,” Emily said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We are big animal people. Between us, there are three cats, four dogs, some chickens and a couple of old horses.”

She also noted that her father is 78 and that getting to spend time with him is important to her.

“Being able to spend quality time [with Dad], and to just hang out and do things like watch ‘The Bachelor’ together has been great.” (Emily’s two older sisters live outside New York — in Cincinatti and Los Angeles.)

What does a million bucks get you in NYC?

Emily said she used the proceeds of the sale to buy her own house near her parents’ place. “I work in wildlife conservation, so being around trees and having nature at my door is great,” she said. The youngest Chase also added that she loved her Brooklyn apartment, its proximity to Prospect Park, and that she’s “sad to see it go.”

For non-New Yorkers, get ready to spit out your water when you hear the details of what $989,000 buys these days in the Big Apple. Her condo is a one-bed, one-bath, 1,060 foot space located on the fourth floor of the building facing Park Place. It does boast bamboo floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, lots of closet space and views of the city skyline, including the World Trade Center, however. It also opens to a foyer that leads to an open living/dining area. Plus, it sports an alcove that can work as a home office. A beautiful space, no doubt, but it’s still just over 1,000 square feet.