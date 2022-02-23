ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Chevy Chase Sells Brooklyn Condo for a Massive Sum

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSffq_0eN2fzSL00

Emily Evelyn Chase, the youngest daughter of actor Chevy Chase, just sold her swanky Brooklyn pad for almost 10 percent more than she (and Dad) paid for it in 2018.

The Chase family received the full asking price of $989,000 for the Park slope apartment at Park Place, New York Post reports. In 2018, the pair bought the condo for $912,000 as a place for Emily to live closer to her work at the Audubon Society. When COVID hit, however, Emily packed up her things and decided to move back in with her folks in Westchester. Now in a post-pandemic world where many people work remote, Emily no longer needs the condo.

Chevy congratulated his daughter, her listing broker Steven Marvin of Serhant, and his lawyer Jonathan Movtady on his Instagram account: “Congratulations to my daughter, @em_chases on the sale of her apartment! Special thanks to: @stevemarvin and @jonnymov @serhant.”

Chase got to hang out with her famous father before selling the condo

Emily said the last two years have been a lot of fun. But she also said that living with Mom and Dad after a certain age can bring on its own challenges, as well.

“Moving back in with my parents in my 30s was quite an experiment,” Emily said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We are big animal people. Between us, there are three cats, four dogs, some chickens and a couple of old horses.”

She also noted that her father is 78 and that getting to spend time with him is important to her.

“Being able to spend quality time [with Dad], and to just hang out and do things like watch ‘The Bachelor’ together has been great.” (Emily’s two older sisters live outside New York — in Cincinatti and Los Angeles.)

What does a million bucks get you in NYC?

Emily said she used the proceeds of the sale to buy her own house near her parents’ place. “I work in wildlife conservation, so being around trees and having nature at my door is great,” she said. The youngest Chase also added that she loved her Brooklyn apartment, its proximity to Prospect Park, and that she’s “sad to see it go.”

For non-New Yorkers, get ready to spit out your water when you hear the details of what $989,000 buys these days in the Big Apple. Her condo is a one-bed, one-bath, 1,060 foot space located on the fourth floor of the building facing Park Place. It does boast bamboo floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, lots of closet space and views of the city skyline, including the World Trade Center, however. It also opens to a foyer that leads to an open living/dining area. Plus, it sports an alcove that can work as a home office. A beautiful space, no doubt, but it’s still just over 1,000 square feet.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Jon Bon Jovi Sells Manhattan Condo for Massive Amount

Every hello comes with a goodbye. Recently, Jon Bon Jovi parted ways with his condo in Manhattan. And the property sold incredibly quickly, almost six days after the listing. The new owner of the four-bedroom mansion signed the contract on February 16. According to Robb Report, the condo sold for nearly $22 million. Previously, the New York Post reportedly acknowledged that the singer originally bought the property for $18.94 million in 2017.
MANHATTAN, NY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Kilbride Sets Things Straight in Sneak Peek

NCIS: Los Angeles released a sneak peak for this Sunday’s new episode. And you’ll want to check it out just to see Kilbride spit out the word “selfie.”. And in typical Kilbride fashion, he then mocks it. Who here is surprised that Kilbridge (Gerald McRaney) isn’t a fan of posting snapshots on social media? TV Line got an exclusive look at the new NCIS: Los Angeles scene. You can check it out here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider A-Side: Jason Scott & The High Heat Started Their Climb to the Top with ‘Castle Rock’

Oklahoma-based Jason Scott & The High Heat dropped their debut album earlier this month. Castle Rock is a collection of songs about life, love, pain, and hard work. Sonically, the band draws from honky tonk, 90s country, some classic rock, and features a touch of the Red Dirt sound that many expect from Oklahoma artists. In short, they’re carving out their own sonic niche inside the larger scene.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Chief Hawkins Goes Above and Beyond in Upcoming Episode

After weeks of build-up, Violet and Chief Hawkins are finally seeing more than sparks over on “Chicago Fire.” That said, we’re hoping now that the paramedics have decided to pursue their affections for each other, we’ll get to see more of Chief Hawkins in action. And based on the episode synopsis for next week, things just might be heading in that direction.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Strand Comes to the Rescue in Clip

The big news coming from Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star episode was the death of Gwyn, Owen’s ex wife and T.K.’s mom. But before T.K. received the phone call, telling him the horrible news, 9-1-1: Lone Star treated viewers to a heart warming moment. That’s when the Austin Police Department and the city’s fire fighters finally ended their feud. And they did so by breaking bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Walker: Independence’ Looks for Its American Frontier

When the new CW spinoff Walker: Independence was announced, a lot of folks got interested quickly. Now it seems production is starting. Well, the pilot director and executive producer have started to look for locations to shoot. When doing a western, you gotta have some scenery. No one is expecting The CW to put out a show like 1883 but hopefully, they will be able to avoid using cheesy CGI backgrounds as much as possible. There is a lot that still has to go into this production before it is actually a real thing, though.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Outsider.com

On This Day: Brooks & Dunn Release Iconic #1 Hit ‘Neon Moon’ in 1992

Today is a pretty special day for Brooks & Dunn and their fans. Today, the duo’s iconic chart-topping country hit “Neon Moon” turns 30 years old. However, it doesn’t seem like the song has lost any popularity over the years. In fact, you’ll still hear it on good country radio stations. If you catch a country cover band at your local bar, they’ll probably play “Neon Moon” before the night’s over. In short, it’s a staple for 90s country fans.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Justified’ Revival: Quentin Tarantino Reportedly in Talks to Direct Several Episodes

Quentin Tarantino’s return to screen may come in the form of a new directing project. “Justified” ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015. 7 years later, “Justified: City Primeval” is serving as a revival for the series; and the iconic Tarantino is in early talks to direct a few episodes of the new installment. The project would reunite Tarantino with his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-worker Timothy Olyphant. Olyphant portrayed U.S. Marshal Raylen Givens in the original “Justified” series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Chase Family#New York Post#The Audubon Society#Covid#Stevemarvin#Jonnymov
Outsider.com

One ‘Chicago PD’ Star Once Appeared as a Spy on a Hit Drama

If you track the history of the Chicago PD stars, then you know that a lot of them did work before the show. One even played a spy. So, which one of the show’s great cast members did this? Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Kim Burgess on the NBC police procedural drama. We get some information about where she played a spy with support from Looper.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Here’s Who Max Thieriot Is Going to Play in ‘Cal Fire’

Max Thieriot has an exciting future with Cal Fire and hopefully, will continue his role on SEAL Team as much as he can. But, what is he going to be doing on Cal Fire? The show hasn’t been green-lit to series yet. So, the pilot will have to do well. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, both formerly of Grey’s Anatomy joined up with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS to put this thing together. Inspired by Thieriot’s own life growing up in Northern California, fire country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

One ‘Chicago PD’ Star Appeared on All Four Series in the Franchise

Over the years, stars of Chicago PD have made appearances on other shows in the One Chicago franchise. Which one has been on all four shows?. This might surprise some people but the answer is Marina Squerciati. She plays Officer Kim Burgess on Chicago PD. Let us get some more information about this aspect of her career with an assist from Looper.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Grease’ Prequel Casts Five Supporting Roles

“Grease” is coming back to the screen. This time it’s not John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, or Stockard Channing playing their iconic characters from the 1978 romantic musical. Instead, the new project is a prequel series called “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”. Over the years, “Grease” has...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Engagement

Well, when you win over a million dollars on Jeopardy! there are many things you can do. Amy Schneider decided to get engaged. While it has been a while since she played those games, and a few weeks since her loss made it to TV, Schneider seems to be staying busy. During her run on the show, one of the stories that kept popping up was her girlfriend Genevieve. The two started out as friends and then became an item. Now, they are set to take the next step.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Which ‘Law & Order’ Star Was The Only Actor to Star in Two Series at Once?

Which Law & Order star was the only person to be a recurring character on two television shows in the franchise at once?. It’s not unusual for characters in the Dick Wolf created universe to cross over onto other series, however, only one actor managed to be actual stars on two of the shows at once. That person is none other than Fred Thompson, who played District Attorney Arthur Branch in the crime franchise. Between March and May of 2005, he played the character on the original Law & Order along with Law & Order: Trial By Jury.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Is ‘Having a Blast’ at the Traders Expo in Las Vegas

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is currently attending the Traders Expo in Las Vegas where he and his wife, Francie Frane, had the chance to expand their network. For fans of the bounty hunter, this might be an odd place to see the celebrity, but it seems the star has taken time to learn more about the trading market in between chasing down fugitives across the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

409K+
Followers
43K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy