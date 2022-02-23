ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Garth Brooks Announces Massive Stadium Tour Date in Nashville

By Maria Hartfield
 1 day ago
Country music star Garth Brooks is heading back to music city for a concert at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. The recent announcement comes after Brooks called off the original Stadium Tour date in Nashville due to bad weather.

The 2021 stop in Nashville would have drawn in more than 70,000 fans to Nissan Stadium. However, this was before receiving a make-up date due to the show’s unfortunate cancellation.

The American country music singer and songwriter is famous for his integration of pop and rock into the country genre. Brooks is the only artist in music history to have nine albums earning diamond status in the US. Even surpassing the Beatles’ record of six. Those albums include Garth Brooks, No Fences, Ropin’ the Wind, The Chase, In Pieces, The Hits, Sevens, Double Live, and The Ultimate Hits. With a career spanning over two decades, Brooks has come out with a total of 23 records in all. Additionally, the talented musician has won two Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and the RIAA Award for best-selling solo albums artist of the century in the U.S.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Tennessee Titans President and CEO, Burke Nihill in a press release. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

Garth Brooks Tickets Are Available: Here’s How Much They’re Going For

Garth Brooks fans can purchase tickets for the Nashville Stadium Tour beginning on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. CST. Individuals can only purchase a total of eight tickets per transaction. The highly-anticipated concert will wrap up Brooks’ Stadium Tour. It will also be the musician’s only stop on the tour in Tennessee and Kentucky. Fans can look forward to watching Brooks performing live alongside his band in the round.

Tickets for Brooks stop in music city will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app. No tickets will be available for purchase at the Nissan Stadium box office on March 4. Ticket prices start at $94.95, including all taxes and fees. Attendees will be solely responsible for any risk of COVID, and all COVID regulations apply.

The country music singer is keeping fans in the loop on new tour dates after postponing the latter half of his 2021 U.S. Stadium Tour dates due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19. The cancellations came out in August amidst the concerns surrounding COVID.

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will wrap up with five dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-17.

