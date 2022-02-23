ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Four-star QB Christopher Vizzina gives the latest on Notre Dame, recruiting

By Mike Singer about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Notre Dame class of 2023 quarterback...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Grambling State athletic director explains decision to hire Art Briles

Former Baylor Bears coach Art Briles was suddenly thrusted into the spotlight on Thursday when Grambling State announced the football program was hiring the former head coach its next offensive coordinator. The move has already created a controversy considering Briles’ involvement with a national sexual assault scandal from his tenure...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nebraska quarterback Zane Flores adds 3rd Big 12 offer

Kansas has extended an offer to Gretna (Neb.) High quarterback Zane Flores. The new scholarship offer from the Jayhawks comes 13 after he received a tender from Kansas State and a week after he added an offer from Oklahoma State. He’s also landed offers from Bowling Green and Memphis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds 3 major offers

To say Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College receiver Malik Benson’s recruiting stock is red-hot would be an understatement. First, on the football field, Malik Benson shattered records for Hutch C.C. — one of the top junior college programs in the country — as a freshman. Benson became the school’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with more than 1,2200 yards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Notre Dame#American Football
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reaction: Tim Brando identifies the most egregious mistake in the incident

Juwan Howard received a 5-game suspension for his role in the post-game incident on Sunday between Michigan and Wisconsin. On the “Mully and Haugh Show” on 670 The Score in Chicago, the prevailing opinion was they supported Howard, a Chicago native, not being fired. However they acknowledged that Howard has reached a short leash. Broadcaster Tim Brando described it as a “zero-tolerance policy” although he admitted that that might not be official.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Grambling legend lashes out on decision to hire Art Briles

Grambling State University hired former Baylor head coach Art Briles as its offensive coordinator, a university spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, leading to significant backlash from Tigers legend Doug Williams. Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, formerly the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, hired Briles to replace former offensive coordinator...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
On3.com

Former Notre Dame star named Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach

The Baltimore Ravens announced a promotion for former Notre Dame star Anthony Weaver on Wednesday. Weaver joined the Ravens for the 2021 season as run-game coordinator and defensive line coach. Now, he adds assistant head coach to the title. Weaver, who once played for Baltimore, came to the Ravens from...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys expected to hire former player in assistant role

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire Tennessee State linebackers coach Joe Bowden, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former NFL player spent time with the Cowboys and Titans before starting his coaching career. The Texas native played collegiately at Oklahoma and went No. 133 overall in the fifth...
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama running back first RB selected in 2022 USFL Draft

The inaugural draft is being held this week for the re-start of the USFL. On Wednesday afternoon, Day 2 of the draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected the first running back off the board. They picked former Alabama Crimson Tide running back BJ Emmons. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back was a five-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and enrolled there in the fall of 2016.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Art Briles, former Baylor coach, lands OC position with FCS program

Art Briles is back in college football. The former Baylor head coach has been hired at FCS program Grambling State, where he’ll be offensive coordinator under former NFL head coach Hue Jackson. Grambling State confirmed the hire to reporters only hours after dismissing reports of the hire as “rumors.”...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy