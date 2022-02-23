ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid Infections Reportedly Plummet 90% from U.S. Pandemic High

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rvewt_0eN2fSWU00

The end of the pandemic is nigh, or at least that’s how it seems. Infection rates are down 90 percent from their peak last month. Some officials are turning their attention to life after Covid.

The United States had an average of 84,000 new cases of coronavirus a day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Last month, that number was 800,000 at the peak of the omicron variant. Since then, infection and hospitalization rates have dropped across the country, CNBC reports. The death toll is also beginning to trend down. It fell from 2,600 a day on Feb. 1 to 2,000.

These are encouraging reports and track with what health experts had hoped. Though, they stress caution even as numbers fall.

“While we’re not where we all want to be yet, we’re encouraged by the dramatic declines we’re seeing in cases and hospitalizations nationwide,” said Jeff Zients, White House Covid response coordinator, last week.

Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, said that experts are watching a new subvariant of omicron that could be a problem. It’s more easily transmissible than omicron. Though, so far, the threat is minimal.

Even so, the United States is in a much better position than we were at the start of the pandemic because of the vaccines and other measures. But it’s not time to celebrate just yet.

“I think it’s probably reasonable not to get too cocky at this point,” Nuzzo told The Guardian. “I welcome the decline in cases that we are seeing in the US and a number of other countries, and I think you can both celebrate the sunshine while also keeping an umbrella close by for the possibility that rain could occur.”

CDC Considers Dropping Masks as Covid Numbers Improve

The Center for Disease Control currently recommends Americans wear masks indoors at public places. But as the Covid infections rate fall, the agency is reconsidering that policy.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters last week that the agency is looking at several factors and could change its recommendation soon.

“We are assessing the most important factors based on where we are in the pandemic, and we’ll soon put guidance in place that is relevant and encourages prevention measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals,” she said at the weekly White House COVID press conference. “We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” she said.

Several cities and states have already loosened mask mandates and others are considering it. Many businesses, including Walmart and Amazon, have dropped mask requirements for most employees.

But some experts think it’s too soon to lose the masks just yet. They want more data. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, is hopeful but cautious.

“Some governors think we are almost there are already – they are dropping mask mandates – and my response is: good luck to you,” he said. “My fingers are crossed on your behalf.”

Comments / 7

Randy
1d ago

They recall most of the inaccurate Covid test kits and then people are not getting Covid how shocking 🤣🤣

Reply(2)
4
Related
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Johns Hopkins University#Cnbc#White House#Americans
AL.com

New COVID ‘stealth’ variant, BA.2, reported in 17 states

Scientists are continuing to monitor a new omicron variant, BA.2, that, due to its makeup, could be harder to detect through certain kinds of COVID tests. BA.2 is increasing globally, according to data from the World Health Organization. It has currently been reported in 40 countries and 17 states with California seeing the country’s largest number of cases. The first U.S. cases were announced earlier this month in Washington state.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

California woman, mother of three, dies of Covid-19 after she was wrongfully told by doctors she is not eligible to get vaccinated, lawsuit

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country and United States officially reached the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths earlier this week. The vaccines still remain the best weapon in battling the deadly virus providing decent protection from developing severe condition and death. According to New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant woman who ‘celebrated’ for not having to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a religious exemption contracts the virus and dies

United States officially passed the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths mark earlier this week and unfortunately, there still are people opposing the Covid-19 vaccines despite the fact they are proven to keep people out of hospital and by far reducing the chances of corona-related deaths in most of the cases. The...
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Will a mask protect me even if no one else is wearing one?

States across the U.S. are moving to end some indoor mask mandates as Covid-19 cases from the omicron-fueled surge continue to subside. California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon and other states are rethinking mask mandates for public spaces and schools, as many Americans say they are tired of masking indoors. Masking was once considered an essential tool to prevent the spread of Covid to others, but pandemic strategies have shifted as more vaccines and treatments have become available and the country has begun moving toward a “new normal.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

409K+
Followers
43K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy