The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, to have Planning for Your Future on March 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Presented by Orcutt Law Offices, participants can learn how proper estate planning and having the essential documents in place can reduce costs, alleviate stress and provide ongoing legal and financial protection. Free, but registration is required.

