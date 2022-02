Capitals +1.5 (-235) |Rangers -1.5 (+180) Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers News, Analysis, and Picks. The Metropolitan Division playoff race is intensifying and the Washington Capitals are outside of the top three looking in. They face the team directly above them in the standings tonight, as the Caps travel to take on the New York Rangers. We’re anticipating playoff intensity in what constitutes a four-point game; the team that walks away victorious gets the two points, preventing their opponent from capturing the points and closing or opening the gap between them in the standings. We like the Caps to keep things competitive against the Rangers tonight.

