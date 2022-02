Two months into the “worldwide” search for a new library director and this is the best that the Demboski administration can do? Can you say “epic fail?”. Perhaps instead of going global for the head of Anchorage public libraries, this administration should be looking to replace the current city manager with an actual functioning HR professional? That would be an unexpected breath of fresh air, as opposed to the current endless group of Republican Party insider/political appointees running this clown car.

7 DAYS AGO