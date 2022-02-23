ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CSP responds to government evidence to NHS pay review body

csp.org.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Department for Heath and Social Care (DHSC) presented its written evidence to the PRB – a full month after it was due. The evidence claims that an NHS pay award of between two to three per...

www.csp.org.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csp#Nhs#Dhsc#Prb
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
The Independent

Police investigating death of young girl at mental health hospital

The police are investigating the death of a young person at a mental health hospital, The Independent can reveal.Police are investigating the death of a young girl at The Huntercombe Maidenhead mental health hospital in February. In a statement to The Independent: Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday 12 February. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. An investigation is...
HEALTH
The Independent

NHS chief ‘incredibly frustrated’ by government inaction on staffing shortages

NHS waiting lists are likely to continue growing for longer than government ministers have suggested, even if trusts meet their “very stretching” targets to tackle the backlog of treatment which has built up during the Covid pandemic, a health service boss has warned.Launching a plan to speed up elective treatments last week, health secretary Sajid Javid acknowledged that queues will lengthen over the coming years as people who held back during the pandemic seek help, but said they were expected to be on a downward trend by March 2024.But the chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, today said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Pandemic is far from over’: NHS leaders issue warning over government’s ‘living with Covid’ plan

Free Covid tests should continue for the public and self-isolation rules must not be scrapped, according to a survey of NHS leaders.More than 300 senior staff in England polled by the NHS Confederation found 77 per cent strongly disagreed or disagreed with the plan to stop free access to Covid tests for the public.Boris Johnson is expected to unveil his plan for living with coronavirus on Monday, with ministers having suggested that free tests will be axed.In the survey, 94 per cent of the 307 NHS leaders polled said testing for health staff and other key workers must also continue....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Shropshire Star

NHS race body finds ethnic inequalities across the health system

Dr Habib Naqvi said the review made a ‘clear and overwhelming case for radical action on race inequity in our healthcare system’. A new review of 10 years of healthcare research has found “stark ethnic inequalities” affecting parts of the health system including mental health services and the pay levels of ethnic minority staff.
HEALTH
BBC

Review reveals 'vast' ethnic inequalities in NHS services

Critical action is needed to address "vast and persistent" ethnic inequalities in healthcare in the UK, a major study has found. The review, ordered by the NHS Race and Health Observatory, found "overwhelming" evidence of poor outcomes for ethnic minority groups. Some of the largest inequalities were found in mental...
HEALTH
The Guardian

NHS backlog poses existential risk to Boris Johnson’s government

It wasn’t the sort of coverage Sajid Javid was hoping for. “Is that all we get for £12bn?” thundered the front page of Wednesday’s Daily Mail. The source of its frustration was the health secretary’s admission in the Commons 24 hours earlier that the length of the waiting list for hospital care in England, which now stands at a record 6.1 million people, would continue its relentless rise until March 2024. Javid’s candour came while he was launching NHS England’s “elective recovery plan”, its strategy – endorsed by the government – for addressing and, it is hoped, ultimately reducing that colossal backlog of care. The £12bn a year the forthcoming 1.25% rise in National Insurance will raise via the new health and social care levy will help fund the work involved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Zimbabwe to stop paying unvaccinated government workers

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Zimbabwe’s government says it will stop paying salaries of staff who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, while ordering those who have received jabs to report for work at their offices “with immediate effect,” after more than a year of most government employees working from home, state media reported Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

NHS senior managers’ pay has risen by 65pc in a decade

Pay of NHS senior managers has risen by 65 per cent in the past decade - more than three times the rise seen by workers across the rest of the economy, government documents show. Last week, health officials proposed a 3 per cent pay rise for NHS staff, calling for...
HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care closes COVID-19 testing site amid falling cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care's COVID-19 testing clinic on Keene St. has closed its doors, but the health system still offers tests. Eric Maze, spokesman for MU Health Care, said the hospital's incident command team based on case data and community prevalence felt like it was a good time to close the clinic. “Our The post MU Health Care closes COVID-19 testing site amid falling cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
sciencetrends.com

Yuan Pay Group App Review

In this Yuan Pay Group review, we’ll be analysing the quality of the trending Yuan Pay App that is generating a lot of traction at the moment. In essence, the YuanPay app is intended to be an online money making tool that uses powerful AI algorithms to bet on the impact of news on crypto volatility.
CELL PHONES
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy