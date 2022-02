Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff is not exactly holding open the door for budding new Formula 1 applicant Michael Andretti. Former McLaren driver Andretti's legendary father Mario—the 1978 Formula 1 champion—revealed this past week that his son has not given up on F1 after Michael's Alfa Romeo buyout bid failed last year. Mario said that Michael has returned with a new plan to compete with his own team in F1 and has gone so far as submitting paperwork with designs on bringing a new team to Formula 1 in 2024.

