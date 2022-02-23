Peel Wood Fired Pizza opens in One57 Building

The restaurant's exterior, with a four-story condo tower rising above it. The restaurant opened in its new location Feb. 11. (Courtesy of Peel Pizza)

EDWARDSVILLE – Peel Wood Fired Pizza completed the move to its new space earlier this month and is now open in the One57 Building.

Co-owner Patrick Thirion said last week that the space is "considerably bigger" than the old location, which was in The Park at Plum Creek, off of Terra Verde Lane by Mike Shannon's Grill and the Goddard School of Edwardsville.

He said the new space, which opened Feb. 11, comprises 7,000-square-feet of floor space versus about 3,000-square-feet previously.

"There's more of a bar area with high-top seating than an entry/bar/waiting area like we had at the old location," he said. He said the new restaurant sits 150 people versus 80 in the old location. The new site's patio space is still in the works and should open later this year.

The restaurant's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday- Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Mondays. The brew pub's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and closed Mondays. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

The building's address is 32 South State Route 157, near Esic Drive. While Peel anchors the building, there are four levels above it with two condominiums per floor. Parking is available behind the building. Thirion said the views of the road and nearby Whispering Heights from the new building are "awesome."

The former Peel Pizza site in Edwardsville opened in December 2009, about a week after the company's O'Fallon location opened. There is a third location in Clayton, Missouri.

Thirion has a degree in baking and pastry from Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky. He has traveled extensively and refined his culinary skills working in luxury hotels, country clubs and fine restaurants. His passion is Thai, Southern French and Italian cuisine. Many of Peel’s menu items are inspired by these European and Asian flavors.

Co-owner Brandon Case began his culinary experience with 10 years of military service cooking for our soldiers. He had the opportunity to discover the local tastes of many cultures, learning culinary techniques from chefs all over the world.