Peel Wood Fired Pizza opens in One57 Building

By Charles Bolinger
 1 day ago
The restaurant's exterior, with a four-story condo tower rising above it. The restaurant opened in its new location Feb. 11.  (Courtesy of Peel Pizza)

EDWARDSVILLE – Peel Wood Fired Pizza completed the move to its new space earlier this month and is now open in the One57 Building.

Co-owner Patrick Thirion said last week that the space is "considerably bigger" than the old location, which was in The Park at Plum Creek, off of Terra Verde Lane by Mike Shannon's Grill and the Goddard School of Edwardsville.

He said the new space, which opened Feb. 11, comprises 7,000-square-feet of floor space versus about 3,000-square-feet previously.

"There's more of a bar area with high-top seating than an entry/bar/waiting area like we had at the old location," he said. He said the new restaurant sits 150 people versus 80 in the old location. The new site's patio space is still in the works and should open later this year.

The restaurant's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday- Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Mondays. The brew pub's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and closed Mondays. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

The building's address is 32 South State Route 157, near Esic Drive. While Peel anchors the building, there are four levels above it with two condominiums per floor. Parking is available behind the building. Thirion said the views of the road and nearby Whispering Heights from the new building are "awesome."

The former Peel Pizza site in Edwardsville opened in December 2009, about a week after the company's O'Fallon location opened. There is a third location in Clayton, Missouri.

Thirion has a degree in baking and pastry from Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky. He has traveled extensively and refined his culinary skills working in luxury hotels, country clubs and fine restaurants. His passion is Thai, Southern French and Italian cuisine. Many of Peel’s menu items are inspired by these European and Asian flavors.

Co-owner Brandon Case began his culinary experience with 10 years of military service cooking for our soldiers. He had the opportunity to discover the local tastes of many cultures, learning culinary techniques from chefs all over the world.

Shelter Slumber Pawty is on in Metro East

Metro East Humane Society and local animal shelters and rescues host the St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty. (For the Intelligencer) Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is joining forces with numerous local animal shelters and rescues to host the St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty, a live streamed event taking place across 18 pet welfare organizations to raise funds and awareness of shelter-pet adoption in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Our Neighborhood on Wednesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events. The Intelligencer cannot guarantee that submission will be published.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Are you a foodie? Intelligencer seeks new columnist

Mary Cox (The Intelligencer) It is with great sorrow we must bid adieu to “Recipes with Rachel.”. Rachel’s schedule has gotten extraordinarily busy and she will no longer be able to write a weekly recipe column for the Intelligencer. Her popular column will be sorely missed but it gives our readers an opportunity to become our new columnist.
RECIPES
