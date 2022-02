Penn Little is a serial entrepreneur and Director of Antares Research and Intelligence. His expertise is in finance, healthcare, and writing. Inflation is here and getting worse. The stats paint the picture and speak for themselves. The U.S. has hit the highest inflation levels in 40 years. The U.S. consumer price index increased 7%, which is the largest single-year rise since 1981. Wholesale prices spiked the fastest ever at 9.6% in November. The average wage growth was 4.7% in the U.S., notably less than the rate of inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO