Accidents

Man accidentally sets self on fire aboard bus in Nebraska

By York News-Times
 1 day ago

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying...

York News-Times

Man sets himself on fire in tour bus, in York County

YORK – A man on a tour bus, which was traveling through York County on Interstate 80, set himself on fire inside the bus bathroom, prompting an evacuation of the vehicle and response from York Fire and York County Sheriff’s Department. According to York County Sheriff Investigator Alex...
YORK COUNTY, NE
UPI News

Greek ferry fire leaves a dozen missing, two trapped aboard

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Greek rescuers were scrambling to save two people trapped aboard a ferry and locate at least a dozen others that were missing hours after it caught fire Friday morning off the coast of the island Corfu. At least four lifeboats carried nearly 300 people who were...
ACCIDENTS
Nebraska State
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Officers try to recover stolen skid steer

A stolen skid steer led officers on a chase. An area of low pressure in the Rockies, tracking into the Midwest, will bring us all a swath of snow tonight. SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Pella artist's inspirational story. Updated: 6 hours ago. Scott Menzel overcomes the odds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

In a first, domestic abuser convicted and jailed after being sprayed with SmartWater forensic spray

In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with a forensic liquid normally designed to catch burglars and thieves. According to BBC, police forces in the UK decided to use SmartWater technology in domestic abuse cases in the hope of keeping women safe. The solution, which shows up under ultraviolet light, reportedly stays on the skin for up to six weeks and for much longer on clothing. It categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed as "every SmartTag handheld identification spray carries a unique forensic code."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Accidental fire severely damages Henrietta home

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A house fire happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Sussex Road in Henrietta. HFD says everyone inside the house at the time was able to escape, but were trapped when firefighters got the call. The cause of the fire was accidental, but it damaged the house to be unlivable at this time.
HENRIETTA, NY

