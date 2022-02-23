ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Saga’ #56 review: There be pirates…and ice cream!

By David Brooke
 1 day ago
Saga has returned from its three-year hiatus and reintroduced readers to Hazel, Alana, and a bunch of new characters living in a new status quo. The second issue in the latest story arc is out this week and Alana is just trying to be a good mom, get a legit job,...

‘Digimon Ghost Game’ episode 19 review – ‘The Witching Hour’

Spoiler warning: this review discusses specific plot developments from Digimon Ghost Game episode 19, as well as the preview to episode 20. Another week, another new episode of Ghost Game. Last week saw the animation debut of Petermon, but the baddie this time is a returning classic: Piximon. No, goddammit, I will not honor this episode’s translation of “Picklemon.” I refuse. Flubbed name aside, is the episode good?
Marvel Preview: Silk #2

K-POP KATASTROPHE! The new villain in town targets Silk’s friend and fellow super hero, the pop star Luna Snow! The same villain is siphoning the youth of social media influencers, and Silk is racing to find out why. Can Silk save her friend, solve the mystery and salvage a date gone awry? She can only pick two!
EXCLUSIVE ComiXology Preview: Night of the Ghoul #5

A dazzling work of horror, intercutting between the present-day narrative and the story of a lost horror film. The writer and artist behind Batman: The Black Mirror reunite to shed light on a celluloid artifact once thought forever missing, perhaps with good reason…. Night of the Ghoul #5. By Scott...
Marvel Preview: Phoenix Song: Echo #5

THE END IS NEAR! WHO WILL RISE? As the threads of Maya Lopez’s life unravel, Forge and River face the Adversary in the White Hot Room! In the final chapter of Rebecca Roanhorse’s blazing series, the ultimate battle of will and strength will determine if Echo can rise from the ashes of the Adversary’s nefarious manipulations.
Brian K. Vaughan
A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
‘Ghost Rider’ #1 works out old traumas in a great return for Johnny Blaze

It has been a minute since Johny Blaze’s Ghost Rider had his own solo series, but he returns to burn rubber this week as Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith bring the character back to the forefront. But where has Johnny been, how will he rejoin the Marvel heroes as one of the greatest to ever do it, and what kind of fresh hell must Johnny escape this time? You can get all that and more from Ghost Rider #1!
'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
Bakemonogatari Makes Anime Comeback with Gorgeous New Trailer

Do you remember the last time Monogatari hit up television? It has been years since the franchise put out any new anime surprise, but fans haven't dropped the hit IP. In fact, the franchise is still growing thanks to its manga, and now Bakemonogatari has gotten an anime teaser to honor its next big release.
'General Hospital' Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined. Since Henry left the show, Jordan has...
Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
DC Preview: Robin #11

They survived the League of Lazarus tournament! Damian, Flatline, Ravager, and Connor Hawke celebrate with the rest of the fighters, but their party quickly turns into another deadly fight! Secret crushes are revealed, hearts are broken, and Hawke has one last confrontation with an old enemy before he can return to his former life!
Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
