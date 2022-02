I got excited to see that something was going into the space that was the bar for the insanely popular 555 restaurant. 555 (the best lobster risotto I've ever eaten) closed as the pandemic set in. It was shocking and sad and unfortunately just one of the many wonderful places that closed for good thanks to Covid. 555 was the address on Congress Street in Portland. I'm sorry if you never got a chance to eat there. It was one of my favorite spots.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO