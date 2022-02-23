Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade.

Does that make this a match?

It might, if a Washington beat guy has his educated guess just right.

Beat writer Ben Standig is suggesting that Rivera's urgency means he would even trade the the Commanders' best player in order to acquire the right QB.

"I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback,'' writes Standig at The Athletic. "In Young’s case, that would mean the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level.''

And, any talent evaluator would also conclude, "the Deshaun Watson level.''

It is worth noting, journalistically speaking, that The Athletic didn't write this explosive angle with a three-inch headlines atop it; indeed, Standig would seem to be sitting on a massive story here and yet he forms this as a sort of "throw-away line'' and buries it down in the 19th paragraph of a mailbag column.

At the same time, Standig is a responsible beat writer. It might be a throw-away line, or even his own opinion and nothing more - but it's an opinion that merits respect.

Last year, Washington bid too low on Detroit's Matthew Stafford, leaving him free to be traded to a Rams team that won the Super Bowl - and leaving Washington with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, lost to injury in Week 1.

How much does Washington need it to happen now?

"Is there a sense of urgency?" Rivera said. "I think there always is, just because that's the most important position on your team. ... It is something we want to get right."

Houston wants that same thing. And while the Texans' conventional wisdom has been about swapping Watson for a treasure chest of high draft picks, the defensive end Young is even better than that - a gifted 22-year-old Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after being the No. 2 player taken in his draft. A team leader. A face of the franchise. And still on a rookie contract.

We might suggest that in addition to Houston wanting picks, they might as well want young, affordable, talented players who are ready now - which makes a Watson trade that involves Chase Young plus picks far more intriguing than a trade that's based just on picks.