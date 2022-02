NATICK – I’m Bruce Evans and I am running for a seat on the Natick Select Board to serve you and to make Natick the best community it can be. I’m the son of immigrants who came to this country as young adults and who emphasized the importance of being active in the community. When I moved to Natick with my wife Terri in 1995, we felt we had come home, a sense that has only grown stronger with time.

NATICK, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO