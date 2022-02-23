ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Hewitt Named College Gymnastics Association Specialist of the Week

ohiostatebuckeyes.com
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The College Gymnastics Association released its weekly men’s gymnastics awards on Wednesday. Junior Donovan Hewitt was named CGA Specialist of...

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
The Associated Press

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU

LONDON (AP) — FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Sunday and only ordering the country to play at neutral venues under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia (RFU). Protesting against FIFA’s...
UEFA
The Hill

BP divesting stake in Russian oil giant over Ukraine invasion

Multinational oil and gas company BP will be divesting its approximately 20 percent stake in a Russian state-owned oil firm due to Moscow's "act of aggression in Ukraine." BP announced it will be offloading its 19.75 percent stake in the Rosneft oil firm, which it has held since 2013. BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney will also be resigning from Rosneft's board of directors as will former BP chief executive Bob Dudley, who was nominated to Rosneft's board by BP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

