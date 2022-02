With Pokemon Day celebrations in full swing, the Pokemon Company has been showering fans with a whole host of updates and teasers about the franchise’s various games, even including the release of special artwork. While the anniversary itself is on February 27, the week leading up to the big day has been nothing short of surprises. The company has dedicated each day to one title, with Sword and Shield on Tuesday and Cafe ReMix today, for example. But aside from that, special anniversary art has also dropped. This has led fans to speculate on whether these are teasers for upcoming games and hints for possible announcements during Pokemon Day itself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO