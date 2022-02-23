Thirty-nine state legislative special elections scheduled for 2022

Thirty-nine state legislative special elections have been scheduled in 19 states in 2022. Fourteen special elections have taken place already. Heading into those races, Democrats had controlled 11 of the seats, and Republicans controlled three. No seats have changed party control as a result of special elections this year.

Upcoming special elections include:

Mar. 1

Connecticut House of Representatives District 5

Michigan House of Representatives District 15 (primary)

Michigan House of Representatives District 36 (primary)

Michigan House of Representatives District 43 (primary)

Michigan House of Representatives District 74 (primary)

Mar. 5

Delaware House of Representatives District 4

Mar. 8

Florida State Senate District 33

Florida House of Representatives District 88

South Carolina House of Representatives District 97 (primary)

By this time in 2021, 27 special elections had been called in 16 states. There were 33 special elections called in 15 states by this time in 2020. No seats flipped in the 14 special elections that had taken place between the two years; six in 2021 and eight in 2020.

An average of 57 seats were filled through special elections in each of the past six even-numbered years. An average of 85 special elections took place in the past six odd-numbered years. Between 2011 and 2021, one party (either Republicans or Democrats) saw an average net gain of four seats nationally each year.