Fort Collins is a great place to live. From unique local eateries to craft breweries to Old Town to Horsetooth Reservoir, the Choice City has a lot to offer. Still, there is so much to do that it can be hard to narrow down which stuff to explore. Maybe a friend is visiting you for the day, or perhaps you just want to have an epic time in Fort Collins — how do you decide what to do?

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO