A Dynamic Branding Model Is Needed For Success

Upgrade your setup with the Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones. This system includes 34 legendary microphones from brands like Neumann, Sony, and AKG. They range from styles like dynamic and condenser to ribbon. With this, you get the sound you recognize from classic microphones famous artists have used for decades. Use the Apollo interface to test out these microphones with pretty much zero latency through any interface in any DAW. Furthermore, the dual-capsule design allows you to easily record instruments like piano and drums. With dual diaphragms that have gold-sputtered designs, they boast the lowest noise of any microphones in its class. So you can add a precision-built microphone to your studio. In addition to this mic, you’ll get a 10-foot cable, a stand mount, a shockmount, and a rugged flight case.
Comments / 0