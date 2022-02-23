A Dynamic Branding Model Is Needed For Success

Steven Carlini, Vice President of Innovation and Data Center, Energy Management Business Unit, Schneider Electric. Every day, new conveniences seem to rise out of nowhere that greatly simplify the way we work, learn and live. Remember the days when we had to fill out personal checks and put them in the mail to pay bills, when we had to go to a car dealership to purchase a car or when we traveled to the office to have access to our work programs? All of these digital technologies are enabled by IT solutions. Today, we can pay bills, buy a car and work from anywhere using a phone, tablet or a PC. These are the front-end interface devices powered by a massive network of IT solutions that do all of the work in the background.

