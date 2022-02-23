How the anti-tobacco campaign could aid in the fight against COVID-19

Creating an interesting parallel, health experts say tobacco use treatment may help us navigate the future of the COVID-19 pandemic .

Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, Director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, broke down the theory to KCBS Radio, explaining that throughout history we've identified health concerns and we've adapted.

"In the 20th century even doctors were smoking sometimes in the clinic and then we led a massive campaign to not do that in public, ultimately resulting in such a fall of smoking consumption, and so I see the same thing happening with COVID," he predicted.

To encourage COVID-19 safety, Galiatsatos said it may be useful to implement some of the ideas of the anti-tobacco movement, including prevention efforts, health awareness and no-stigma education.

"The preventative measures around not smoking centered on going out into the schools, talking to the kids, talking to adults, helping them have resources that way they're mindful of how to be able to prevent smoking and if someone is smoking how to get them the resources that they need. I'm hoping that there’s similar campaigns here," he said.

Translating to the pandemic, this action could look like providing resources, explaining the appropriate steps to take to ensure COVID-19 safety and, if you do get coronavirus, how to communicate to a doctor to have the best chances of surviving.

If the United States begins to implement tactics from the anti-tobacco campaign, Galiatsatos said he believes we will see more harmony in being anti-pandemic and anti-infection.