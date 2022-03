It's true that bison can be fierce when humans get too close. But, a new video shows they can also be incredibly playful as one Yellowstone winter tour group learned. I saw this shared on YouTube and also by Cindy Shaffer on Facebook. It's one of the guided tours through Yellowstone National Park that is available during the winter months. The bison decided to have some fun with these winter strangers.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO