Public Safety

Prime News cheat sheet: Special Prosecutor petitioned over Adwoa Safo's GHS120k, Bagbin takes on Joe Wise again, Prison officer shot himself in the foot...plus more

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 4 days ago

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. Special Prosecutor petitioned over GHS120k allegedly deposited into Adwoa Safo’s account. Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has been petitioned to probe a bizarre claim that the Chief of...

www.primenewsghana.com

BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds prison officers sacked over inmate's death

Four prison officers have been sacked for failing to carry out welfare checks on a prisoner who was later found dead. Darren Horner, 44, died of methadone poisoning and inhaling vomit at HMP Leeds in September 2018. A Prisons and Probation Ombudsman report said it was "unclear" if Mr Horner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. seeks more prosecutors for Jan. 6 cases

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is seeking new prosecutors to help investigate and charge suspected rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In an ad posted on a federal government job listing service, the office said the prosecutors will handle...
POLITICS
hiphopnc.com

Florida GOP Candidate Goes Full Anti-‘Back The Blue’ In Threatening ‘Immigrant’ Cop’s Job Over Traffic Stop

A GOP congressional candidate forgot about the whole “back the blue” thing when he got pulled over by a Sarasota, Florida, police officer who stopped him for speeding. Actually, a better lede would be: A white man in Florida got pulled over and tried to give a cop his white privilege card instead of his license and registration and he got all pissy when that didn’t work so he threatened to call her boss and get her fired. Then when that also didn’t work, he chided her for being an immigrant.
FLORIDA STATE
