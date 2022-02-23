Prime News cheat sheet: Special Prosecutor petitioned over Adwoa Safo's GHS120k, Bagbin takes on Joe Wise again, Prison officer shot himself in the foot...plus more

A GOP congressional candidate forgot about the whole “back the blue” thing when he got pulled over by a Sarasota, Florida, police officer who stopped him for speeding. Actually, a better lede would be: A white man in Florida got pulled over and tried to give a cop his white privilege card instead of his license and registration and he got all pissy when that didn’t work so he threatened to call her boss and get her fired. Then when that also didn’t work, he chided her for being an immigrant.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO