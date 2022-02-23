Prime News cheat sheet: Special Prosecutor petitioned over Adwoa Safo's GHS120k, Bagbin takes on Joe Wise again, Prison officer shot himself in the foot...plus more
In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. Special Prosecutor petitioned over GHS120k allegedly deposited into Adwoa Safo’s account. Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has been petitioned to probe a bizarre claim that the Chief of...www.primenewsghana.com
Comments / 0