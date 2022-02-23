MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits record low price of $799

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop just got a fantastic discount as part of the Presidents Day sales. If you want a laptop with a few tablet features, this is the model for you. You can never go wrong with the Dell XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is getting a massive discount of $400 at Dell today. If you’re in the market for some great laptop deals, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start. That drops the price all the way down to $1,150, an impressive savings when compared to its regular price of $1,550. In fact, it’s one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve come across, especially when you consider the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop comes with free shipping and 1 year of premium support included.

