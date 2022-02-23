ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits record low price of $799

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news if you're looking for a cheaply priced RTX 30 series laptop. For a limited time, you can snag a new RTX 3060 MSI gaming laptop for the cheap. Right now, Best Buy offers the MSI GF65 Thin with RTX 3060 GPU for $799 — its lowest price ever. Typically,...

www.laptopmag.com

CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This top-of-the-line gaming monitor is $750 off today

After taking advantage of gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to also buy from gaming monitor deals, because top-notch processing power is nothing without a display that can keep up with it. Dell’s Alienware, one of the most popular gaming brands, is offering gaming monitors like the Alienware AW3821DW, which is available with a $750 discount from Dell that brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,950.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop just got a fantastic discount as part of the Presidents Day sales. If you want a laptop with a few tablet features, this is the model for you. You can never go wrong with the Dell XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is getting a massive discount of $400 at Dell today. If you’re in the market for some great laptop deals, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start. That drops the price all the way down to $1,150, an impressive savings when compared to its regular price of $1,550. In fact, it’s one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve come across, especially when you consider the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop comes with free shipping and 1 year of premium support included.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy slashes hundreds off gaming laptop prices

If you’re on the hunt for affordable gaming laptop deals, Best Buy is here to help. They’ve discounted several high-selling gaming laptops today. You can get some of the best gaming laptops from Acer, ASUS and HP for super cheap right now. Spend the extra cash on sweet bonuses, like gaming monitor deals.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Gaming Laptops#Intel Core#Msi#Ge66#Asus#Hunter College#Parlemag#Enstars#Latin Times
Digital Trends

Dell and Alienware gaming laptops get nice price cuts today

There’s a lot of comfort and simplicity in a gaming laptop. You get all the functionality of a gaming PC in a compact package. That’s why gaming laptop deals are great: they allow you to get a deal on good specs without paying the high prices you’d usually expect. These are two of the best gaming computer deals on Dell’s site right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 — but hurry!

There are a ton of options for super cheap laptop deals right now, including some fantastic Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $159 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $230, compared to its normal price of $389.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

How is this beasty RTX 3070 gaming laptop still so cheap? — Daily Deals

Let's talk about gaming — it can be an expensive habit, but with this slew of deals, we're going to save you a tonne of money. Right now, the Acer Nitro 5 with a beasty RTX 3070 GPU is down to the same price as you'd expect to pay for an RTX 3060 laptop! Thanks to a £155 price cut, you can snag one for just £1,099.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Colorful X15 XS GeForce RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop

Colorful has this week introduced a new addition to its range of gaming laptops in the form of the X15 XS powered by a choice of 12th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors unsupported by GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technology as well as Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies and features Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop we've ever seen: Daily Deals

Lenovo just set the record for the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop in the UK — just £728 thanks to a sneaky discount code!. And don't worry. This isn't one of those "give you a good GPU but skimp on the other components" kind of deals. Alongside the RTX 3060, you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and half a terabyte of SSD storage.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Suprim X Review: Ti Fighter

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Suprim X managed to effectively tie the RTX 3080 Ti performance in most situations, thanks to its healthy factory overclock. Unfortunately, retail pricing looks equally high, which eliminates the one potential draw. It ends up as one more RTX 30-series model in an already crowded landscape, at a still-inflated price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD laptop smashes RTX 3080 in leaked benchmarks

With the launch of the new AMD Ryzen 6000-series laptop processors just around the corner, more and more benchmark results are popping up, giving us a better idea about the performance of Zen 3+ CPUs, often called AMD Rembrandt. This time, an upcoming AMD duo has been benchmarked: The Ryzen...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Save $850 on This RTX 3080 Laptop: Real Deals

Today we have an amazing deal on an RTX 3080 GPU-laden Gigabyte Aorus 17G YD 17-inch gaming laptop with $850 off its retail price at Newegg. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for a gaming laptop with these specs, so you should take a look before this deal ends.
RETAIL
laptopmag.com

RedMagic 7 review: A worthwhile spec bump?

The RedMagic 7 is one of the first to jump on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the result is a blisteringly fast gaming phone. It’s a good spec bump for serious players, mired by the fact that none of the pre-existing problems of the 6S Pro have been addressed or fixed.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Walmart PS5 restock — how to access today's exclusive event

Walmart's PS5 restock is happening today, February 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET. If you're still on the hunt for the hard to get game console, here's how to access Walmart's exclusive event. Swing over to Walmart.com and sign up for a paid membership of Walmart Plus. The fee is $12.95...
VIDEO GAMES

