National Geographic ecologist explores how humans and bears can coexist

In a new documentary airing on PBS stations across the country a midcoast-based mother-son filmmaking duo has set out to explore the role of the pig throughout human history. The film, “Magnificent Beast,” began airing on PBS stations across the country earlier this month and will be available to watch for the first time in Maine on Thursday at 10 p.m on Maine Public. Through interviews with scholars, farmers, chefs and pet owners from across the globe and here in Maine, the film dives into the range of pig-human relationships ― from common food source, to cultural taboo, to even household pet.

