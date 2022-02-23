ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Subway's first platform doors coming to these 3 stations:

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ch1ek_0eN2OJDM00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — After a string of brutal subway shoves, including the murder of Michelle Aylssa Go last month, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said Wednesday that platform doors will be installed at three subway stations in Manhattan and Queens.

The platform doors will be tested in the Times Square station on the 7 line, the Third Avenue station on the L line, and the Sutphin Boulevard-JFK Airtrain station on the E train line, Lieber announced.

However, the agency's chief told 1010 WINS on Wednesday that the MTA is looking at a "whole range of other technologies" to curb subway shoves and jumpers.

Lieber added that he started the study before 40-year-old Go was fatally shoved in front of an oncoming train at the Times Square station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4bjG_0eN2OJDM00
An animated picture of Michelle Go is displayed in Times Square during an evening vigil for the 40- year old New Yorker after she who was killed in a Times Square subway station last Saturday on January 18, 2022 in New York City. Go, an Asian American, was pushed by a stranger in front of a train at the Times Square subway station. Police have arrested a 61-year-old man, Simon Martial, who has a history of mental illness. The incident is the latest high profile crime in the Times Square area. Photo credit Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"I saw that more people were getting on the tracks, so we're testing laser interdiction technology, thermal interdiction technologies, CCTV combined with artificial intelligence, all to let train operators and other staff know if there are people on the tracks faster than they can detect with the naked eye," he said.

He said that the agency is studying these other advances to "overcome some of the engineering obstacles" that might prevent screen doors from being installed.

"Right now, we need a full menu of options and part of this ... is [that] we are going to be doing messaging because a lot of people are getting on the tracks voluntarily just to retrieve a dropped cell phone, just to cross from platform to platform. This is nuts," Liber continued.

Following Wednesday's move that advocates have urged, Lieber said the most important thing is for commuters to feel safe, praising Mayor Eric Adams' new subway safety plan announced last week with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"The mayor stepped out on Friday and put it on his back. The governor stepped out with him and put it on her back that we are going to make the system not just be safer but feel safer," he added. "That is essential to bring New Yorkers back to transit to get normality back to our city. That's why we are focusing on safety because it's on our riders' minds; they are telling us again and again."

While the MTA initially dismissed the platform door concept as being too costly, Lieber said Wednesday that further research into these technologies is beneficial.

"[It's] to get a sense of how much it will cost. Can we build it efficiently?" he added. "Can we do it without disrupting operations? And then we're going to try and figure out how to work it into the capital program along with many many other safety initiatives that we have underway ... We can find some money for these initial pilots, then we can go bigger."

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when these changes could be implemented.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Smoke Condition At Fulton Street Subway Station Causes Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A track fire caused problems on Monday night for riders at a busy Manhattan subway station. According to the MTA, smoke was reported on a southbound No. 4 train at the Fulton Street station just before 7:30 p.m. Service eventually resumed for the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines. There were no reports of any injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Esquire

This Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport in Gale-Force Winds Is a Phenomenon

As one of the 187,000 people watching planes try to land at Heathrow airport on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV, I was lucky enough, just now, to hear our host say, "It's a big old bully boy 777 right here." Then, when the passenger plane landed successfully: "Oh, flippin heck!" Earlier on, you could watch a huge jet sway horizontally in the wind as host Jerry Dyer, standing on the ground beneath it, yelled, "Easy, son!" As it approached the runway, he added, "GO ON THEN!" And, when it was even closer: "DROP IT!"
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Independent

Air traffic control call reveals terror of American Airlines flight where passenger was subdued by coffee pot

An air traffic control call has been released of an American Airlines pilot speaking to ground staff as a passenger tried to enter the cockpit and was later subdued by a crew member using a coffee pot. The Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Washington, DC was forced to instead land in Kansas City. “He’s trying to get in the cockpit,” the pilot says during the call. “We’ve got four passengers now trying to contain this gentleman.”As the plane was descending the crew was aided in restraining the man by passengers. “We have two armed people on board...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#An Asian American#Cctv
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened at the Van Siclen Avenue station near Livonia Avenue in East New York at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. (credit: NYPD) According to police, the suspect first punched the 20-year-old woman in the back. After a verbal argument between the two, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Homeless man stabbed overnight in Queens subway station: NYPD

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Less than 24 hours after Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plan to increase safety on the city’s subways, more violence erupted underground. Police said three suspects attempted to rob a homeless man inside the Jamaica-Van Wyck Station in Queens. That 46-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the buttocks and […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Man snatches woman’s shoe as she exits Brooklyn subway station

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in Brooklyn was left with only one shoe after a man randomly ripped her sneaker off as she exited a subway station on Wednesday. Police said the 47-year-old woman was walking up the stairs at the Grand Army Plaza station in Park Slope around 11 a.m. when it happened. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
simpleflying.com

Door Ripped Off Of British Airways Boeing 777 In Cape Town

A British Airways Boeing 777 faces an extended stay on the ground in Cape Town after an expensive incident occurred yesterday. The front left door was ripped off the aircraft, with sources suggesting that the plane was pushed back with the jetbridge still attached. Doors are a crucial yet surprisingly...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy