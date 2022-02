(The Center Square) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called out Washington for proposing a tax on diesel and gasoline fuel that is shipped across state lines. In a Twitter post, Little stated, “The State of Washington is at it again – trying to tax Idahoans unfairly. AG Wasden and I called on WA Governor Jay Inslee to step in and stop the state’s attempts to increase the cost of fuel for Idahoans and citizens of other Western states.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO