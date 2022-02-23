Wrightsock Coolmesh II socks review

Coolmesh II Crew (wrightsock)

WrightSock has been innovating in the performance sock industry for more than 20 years, and nowhere is this experience more evident than in the Coolmesh II crew socks. Let’s be honest: when you’re hiking, snowboarding or doing anything relatively strenuous for an extended period of time, your feet can become sweaty. Blisters only compound this problem, and pose significant obstacles to pain-free activity. Thankfully, Wrightsock has made eliminating these pesky issues its central mission. Through innovative fabric blends and a unique dual-layer design that includes two independent, yet interconnected layers of fabric, Wrightsock claims to have achieved their goal. I put Coolmesh II socks to the test in order to determine the veracity of these claims, and was impressed with their performance.

What are the Wrightsock Coolmesh II socks?

In addition to premium materials and quality manufacturing, what sets the Wrightsock Coolmesh II socks apart from the rest of the competition is their unique dual-layer design. These socks are purpose built to reduce the foot discomfort commonly associated with extended outdoor activity, such as hiking or running. The double layer design allows the inner and outer layers of the socks to absorb friction that is usually transferred onto the skin. By absorbing the friction, the double layer design helps protect your skin from abrasion while preserving any hard-earned callouses you might have developed over time. Another great benefit of the dual-layer system is the fact that the inner layer, which is made from smoother, hydrophobic polyester, nylon and spandex, has enhanced moisture wicking properties, which ensures that excess heat can escape and that the outer layer will stay dry. In fact, the inner layer is so good at absorbing moisture that it helps your feet regulate their temperature, meaning these socks retain heat in the winter and release it in the summer. This adaptability is aided by the thin layer of air between the two layers, which acts as insulation. Similar to Bombas honeycomb arch support band, the Coolmesh II socks have elastic arch support that wraps entirely around the middle of your foot.

How much do Wrightsock Coolmesh II socks cost?

Wrightsock Coolmesh II are $17.00 on the Wrightsock website, and we found them at an identical price on Amazon .

How the Wrightsock Coolmesh II socks fared on the hiking trails

Right off the bat, the Coolmesh II socks were comfortable. I didn’t notice the second layer after a few minutes of use, and was surprised to discover that these socks weren’t any thicker than my traditional pairs. However, the fit was a bit too loose for my hiking boots, which are on the tighter side. Although they didn’t bunch up in my boots, they allowed for more movement in the toes than I would have liked, and reduced my ankle mobility.

Once I got on the trail, I was thankful for how breathable the Coolmesh II socks were. My hiking boots usually make my feet quite hot, but my feet stayed comfortable all afternoon. I didn’t notice the layer of air between the two layers but was thoroughly impressed by how well these socks regulated heat. Even when I wore them while snowboarding they managed to keep my feet warm without ever getting uncomfortably hot.

However, these socks are entirely cushionless, which makes them less than ideal for intense activities such as extended hikes or snowboarding. Moreover, a bit of cushion would improve the fit. Because these socks lack design features such as the seamless toe that Bombas is known for, they aren’t ideal for prolonged, intense use.

Should you get the Wrightsock Coolmesh II socks?

Overall, the Coolmesh II socks were comfortable, especially considering how affordable they are in comparison to other high end socks. However, the Coolmesh II focus on breathability and moisture wicking has come at the expense of adequate cushioning and a precise fit. This is something to take into consideration if you are looking for a pair of hiking or outdoor exercise socks. On the other hand, the Coolmesh II socks make a great pair of everyday active socks for year round use.