ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Three Months’ Star Troye Sivan Reflects On His ‘Empathy’ For Caleb: I ‘Grew To Care’ About Him

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

Troye Sivan stars alongside Brianne Tju and Viveik Kalra in the film ‘Three Months.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about whether or not they saw themselves in their roles and the movie’s original music.

Troye Sivan is a leading man in music, and now a leading man on the big screen. He commands the screen in the new film Three Months, which is available on Paramount+ now. The movie follows Caleb, a South Florida teen who finds out he’s been exposed to HIV on the eve of his high school graduation. He has to wait three months for his results. During this waiting period, Caleb’s bonds with his childhood best friend and new pal, Dara and Estha, evolve. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about whether or not they saw shades of themselves in the characters they played.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yig92_0eN2JtjD00
Troye Sivan stars as Caleb. (MTV Entertainment Studios)

“I definitely saw a lot of myself in Caleb,” Troye told HollywoodLife. “I think the things that excited me were the things that felt different from myself. But at the core of it, I really, really, really grew to care about Caleb. Anytime I needed to pull from some sort of emotional place in the movie, it was not me trying to kind of like put myself in his shoes. It was me imagining Caleb as a real person and just how much I would kind of care for him. I’m 26. Caleb’s 17. I think if I was to meet him, I think I’d be able to see through his kind of tough exterior and really, really, really be like, ‘Damn, I really want this kid to succeed. I’m so sorry, that you’re going through what you’re going through.’ I just had a lot of empathy for him. I think that really, really, really drew me to want to be a part of this movie.”

Brianne Tju, who played Dara, noted that she “related a lot” to Dara. “I haven’t been 17-18 in a while, but even now I realized someone said something in one of our interviews earlier that coming of age is kind of a genre or an experience a time in your life that’s like never-ending,” she continued. “It’s not really just for young people. I feel that now and just Dara’s level of wanting to be loved and kind of getting that love from other sources, whether it be this affair she’s having with her boss or from her best friend, she feels that she needs to cater to other people in order to be loved. In a way, I kind of related to that. I think a lot of people do, especially when we’re young, but I understood her level of love for her best friend and the unconditional nature of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajQ1T_0eN2JtjD00
Troye Sivan and Brianne Tju as Caleb and Dara. (MTV Entertainment Studios)

Viveik Kalra, who starred as Estha, added, “For me, it was just acting. I think we’re incredibly dissimilar. There are so many things that everything seems to be far away from me, and perhaps close to me in ways that I don’t or can’t comprehend right now. But maybe in a couple years time, I look back and go actually, maybe that was similar in that way. But it’s so, so, so far away from me in terms of Estha and his whole sort of slightly odd, awkward vibe. I guess you could say this slightly odd, awkward vibe is still here with me, but who knows?”

Troye also wrote two original songs for Three Months: “Wait” and “Trouble.” The singer opened up about the process of bringing these songs to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqFgr_0eN2JtjD00
Troye Sivan and Viveik Kalra as Caleb and Estha. (MTV Entertainment Studios)

“The music was a really important part of the whole process. The first time I met Jared [Frieder] was at a party. I remember the first thing we spoke about was Little Mix, the British girl group. And I was like, ‘Oh, this guy like loves pop music, maybe even more than I do.’ We spoke about Taylor Swift and stuff. During filming, our text chain was just constant Spotify links back and forth, and then I wrote the songs after we had wrapped. I actually had some rough edits of scenes that I took into the studio with me and wrote from Caleb’s perspective while watching scenes from the movie.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Shows Love To Her Daughter In Rare Comment On Her Instagram

After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter. Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Viveik Kalra
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Brianne Tju
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#Film Star#Hl#Paramount
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
148K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy