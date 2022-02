The UK is wasting millions of pounds on propping up a dying North Sea oil and gas industry, a think-tank has said. Green Alliance warned it was not economic to extract more of these fossil fuels from the mature basin as resources decline and the cost of extraction goes up. Tax relief and subsidies have made the UK “one of the most skewed tax environments in the world” for oil and gas production, its new report said. Fossil fuel companies received nearly £10bn in tax relief for new exploration in the North Sea between 2016 and 2020, while £3.7bn was...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO