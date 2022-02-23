ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin FC sign defender Charlie Asensio to one-year contract

Austin FC signed defender Charlie Asensio to a one-year contract for the 2022 MLS season on Wednesday with options for each of the next three campaigns.

Financial terms were not disclosed by Austin FC, who selected Asensio with the 35th overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Asensio, 22, recorded nine assists in 82 appearances (79 starts) over four years with Clemson. He also notched an assist in the Tigers’ 2-0 win over Washington in the 2021 NCAA men’s soccer national championship game on Dec. 12.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Charlie to the club,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said. “He’s a good player and a good presence in the locker room. We look forward to the opportunity to help him develop.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

