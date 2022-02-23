ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

Sebastian County asking for help in suspect search

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a failure to appear suspect.

According to a release, police are unable to locate Bernie Evans, 47, has a warrant for a Failure to Appear, which is a felony, along with other pending charges.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Evans, call the Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051. Callers do not have to give their names and can remain anonymous.

