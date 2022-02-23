ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Florida lawyer stripped naked at bar, refused to put on clothes, deputies say

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47T59d_0eN2InZS00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Authorities in Florida say a drunken woman stripped naked in front of patrons inside a bar in St. Pete Beach after the manager refused to serve her.

Deputies were called to Beach Lounge & Billiards at about 2:15 a.m. Friday morning, where they found Kelly Elkins “unclothed and completely naked,” the affidavit said. Several people were in the bar at the time.

Elkins, 49, also identifies herself as a licensed attorney on her LinkedIn page.

Alabama could soon have drive-thru alcohol sales

According to the police report, Elkins had arrived at the bar “intoxicated to the point the manager refused to serve her.” Police said they told Elkins to get dressed several times, but she would only put on a hoodie, and kept the zipper down. She refused to put on pants, saying she was too tired to do so, police said.

Elkins was arrested for disorderly conduct, booked into the Pinellas County Jail and later released on her own recognizance later on Friday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Online jail records show she was also arrested the day before on a charge of obtaining food or lodging with intent to defraud.

The Florida Bar has “opened a case file” on Elkins to monitor criminal proceedings, a representative for the association confirmed to Nexstar. Disciplinary action will be determined after an “adjudication of guilt,” according to the Bar.

Elkin, meanwhile, is still listed as a member in good standing on the Florida Bar’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing Slocomb woman located in Florida

UPDATE: OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Slocomb woman last seen in Dothan on Monday has been found in Florida. More News from WRBL Dothan police confirm that 86-year-old Shirley Woodham was found near Eglin Air Force Base. ORIGINAL: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a woman last seen on Monday morning. […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WRBL News 3

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police confirm shots fired outside Crawford Road store

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police confirm they are investigating an incident where a person allegedly fired a gun at M&M Grocery along Crawford Road. Nobody was injured.  The shooting happened Thursday morning, February 24th, outside the store. A woman who says she was the victim tells News 3 a man she didn’t know put […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Wfla#Beach Lounge Billiards#Linkedin#Nexstar#The Florida Bar
WRBL News 3

Missing Buena Vista man victim of deadly traffic crash

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a man reported missing over the weekend has been found in Buena Vista. According to Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk, JaMarcus Bridges’ body was found on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Bridges was the victim of a single vehicle traffic crash, according to Chief Faulk. Bridges’ family […]
BUENA VISTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Man accidentally sets self on fire aboard bus in Nebraska

YORK, Neb. – Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire. The York News-Times reports that the incident happened early Saturday aboard a Burlington Trailways bus on Interstate 80 in York County. Sheriff’s officials say deputies and firefighters were called […]
YORK, NE
WRBL News 3

Seven arrested and twenty pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, firearms seized in Troup County investigation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A multi-agency drug investigation led to the arrest of seven individuals and the recovery of twenty pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms, and other drug trafficking items. On Wednesday, February 23, Troup County investigators said that investigators with the Troup County Narcotics Division, along with assistance from the LaGrange Police […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Man charged with nine counts child molestation in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation by the LaGrange Police Department has led to the arrest of a man on multiple counts of child molestation. According to a news release from police, Cary Freeman, age 50, was arrested and charged with nine counts of child molestation in connection to the assault of three children. Officials […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy