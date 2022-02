SCOTTSBLUFF – Gering tried to draw Sidney out of their 3-2 zone defense at the start of Tuesday night’s boy’s B-8 Sub-District semifinal. The plan helped the Bulldogs get off to a 4-0 start, which turned out to Gering’s biggest lead of the night. An Isak Doty three and a Sawyer Dickman driving layup gave Sidney a lead they would not relinquish on the way to a 67-56 win and a spot in Wednesday’s championship game against Scottsbluff.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO