Unselfish Cardinals cruise past Boone in substate opener

Newton senior Treycen Garton (10) scores two and gets fouled inside the lane during the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 63-40 win over Boone in a Class 3A Substate 6 quarterfinal game at Ballard High School on Monday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

HUXLEY — The TikTok video was seen. And it turns out, Newton’s boys basketball team was ready for the Boone Toreadors.

“They won a few games in a row so they posted a video on TikTok saying Newton better be ready,” Newton senior Adam Mattes said “It let us know that everyone’s coming for us so we can’t back down and we have to play our game.”

The third-seeded Cardinals didn’t back down from sixth-seeded Boone during their Class 3A Substate 6 quarterfinal contest at Ballard High School on Monday.

Newton played maybe its most complete game of the season, shooting 61 percent from the floor and holding Boone to 10 points below its season scoring average during a 63-40 triumph.

“I don’t want things to end. I want to keep playing high school basketball,” Mattes said. “I love the atmosphere. I just want to keep pushing and survive and advance.”

Newton senior Adam Mattes defends a Boone shooter during the Cardinals' 63-40 win over the Toreadors in a Class 3A Substate 6 quarterfinal on Monday. Newton held Boone to 10 points below its scoring average. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Boone (9-12) came into the game winners of six of its previous eight games. The TikTok video was made during the win streak, and a few Cardinal players said it did motivate them even more after seeing it.

But for the most part, Newton (12-10) was simply better at both ends of the floor.

A career-high 24 points from Brody Bauer certainly didn’t hurt either.

“I always feel like I can have a big night,” Bauer said. “Sometimes it doesn’t pan out, but it was a good night. It’s the playoffs and there was some other stuff going on, too.”

The “other stuff going on” was partly the TikTok video, but Bauer deferred to some of his teammates on that because he doesn’t do much on social media.

“They look into that a lot more than I do,” Bauer said. “We felt like we have something to prove and knew we hadn’t been playing our best ball lately. It felt good to play well.”

Newton came into the game 2-5 in its previous seven games. The Cardinals average 53 points per game but put in 63. Boone averages nearly 50 per contest but was held to just 40.

A lot of the Cardinals’ success at the offensive end was due to unselfish play and great ball movement. They finished with a season-high 19 assists on 25 made shots.

“We have guys who can score if we move the ball,” Newton head boys basketball coach Jason Carter said. “I thought we a did great job of playing unselfish.”

Newton junior Brody Bauer (3) scored a career-high 24 points in the Cardinals' postseason win over Boone on Monday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The victory sends Newton to the substate semifinals where it will face sixth-ranked and second-seeded Ballard at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Grimes. The Bombers (16-6) eliminated Gilbert on their home floor in the early game of the quarterfinal doubleheader.

The Cardinals got off to a fast start and outscored the Toreadors in all four quarters.

They led 16-5 after the first as Bauer scored seven of his 24 in the period. Mattes scored four straight to end the frame and Newton finished the quarter on a 9-0 run.

Bauer went back to work in the second. He canned two more 3-pointers and scored 10 points total in the frame. An 8-0 run to end the second put Newton in front 34-20 at the break.

“A lot of his points were in transition,” Carter said of Bauer. “A lot of them came because we attacked.”

Bauer opened the third with a triple, but Boone countered with an 8-0 run that cut the Cardinals’ lead to single digits.

But a pair of 6-0 spurts by Newton pushed the margin up to 49-31 after three. Five different players scored during those stretches and Cole Plowman got four in a row in the final 1:17 of the period.

Bauer’s 24th and final point came on a layup to open the fourth. Kael Swarts scored a season-high eight points and he put in four straight to push the lead to 55-33. Treycen Garton scored all five of his points in the final minutes of the contest.

“We have dudes who can score the ball so it’s a matter of moving the ball so we can do it,” Bauer said. “Jake’s our point guard and he dictates all of that. He showed why he’s our point guard. He was making sure everyone got their looks and when we move the ball like that, it gives us a good chance to win.”

Newton junior Jake Ingle, right, dished out eight assists against Boone on Monday. The Cardinals won the Class 3A Substate 6 quarterfinal game 63-40. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Jake Ingle scored five points in the game but also dished out eight assists, grabbed two boards and swiped three steals. Swarts pulled down three rebounds to go with his eight points and Caleb Mattes registered four rebounds and three assists.

Plowman had four points and four rebounds, Tade Vanderlaan added three points, three rebounds and two assists and Christian Lawson grabbed two rebounds off the bench.

“We hit shots. We just didn’t make good passes,” said Adam Mattes, who tallied 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. “We got the ball to the hot hand and Brody had a fantastic game.”

Newton shot 61 percent from the floor, 7-of-15 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Carter was not overly concerned with Boone coming into the game winners of six of eight and Newton losers of five of seven. The Cardinals lost a few games in that stretch against some of the best teams in 3A.

But one of the Toreadors’ wins was against Little Hawkeye Conference champion and 3A No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes.

“We took them seriously because they had been playing well, but we knew if we could move the ball against their zone, and not turn it over, we’d have opportunities to get buckets,” Carter said. “I thought we did that for the most part.

“We always have to defend and if we do that, we give ourselves a chance to win every night. Our offense comes and goes sometimes, but we have to defend each night.”