Ford recalling over 300,000 Mustangs due to potential rear camera issues

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

(WWJ) – More than 330,000 Ford Mustang drivers will soon receive notices their cars are being recalled, due to back-up camera issues.

The recall covers more Mustangs from the model years between 2015 and 2017.

Wiring in the rear cameras can become loose or damaged, causing images to not display properly, including appearing blank or distorted.

When that happens, drivers may not be able to see what’s behind their vehicle. The damage may be caused by opening and closing the trunk, according to Consumer Reports .

Owners will begin receiving notices from Ford starting March 7.

Drivers will be directed to Ford or Lincoln dealerships, where they will be able to get a fix for free.

Some who may have already paid for related repairs to backup camera systems may be reimbursed.

While Ford says they’ve received reports of two minor crashes related to the recall, there have been no reports of injury.

