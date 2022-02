Baseball fans took out a full-page ad in a Milwaukee newspaper to call on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to include them in labor talks during the ongoing work stoppage. "Fans don't need one-way declarations about your cancellation of the sport we love. If you're going to collectively bargain over how to best divvy up our money, what we really want is to be heard and respected. We want a seat at the table," the National Fans Union wrote in the Journal Sentinel in response to an open letter by Manfred when the lockout was implemented in early December.

